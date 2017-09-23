Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Expected to play Sunday
Linder (knee) is expected to play against the Ravens on Sunday.
Linder worked his way up to a full participant at practice Friday after sitting out earlier in the week. The 25-year-old's knee injury was apparently minor as he also avoided the questionable tag, and should be a full go against the Ravens on Sunday.
