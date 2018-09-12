Linder (knee) is not expected to participate in practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Linder battled a knee issue late in the preseason, so there's a decent chance the two issues are related. More clarity on his status for Week 2 against the Patriots should arrive as the week progresses.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...