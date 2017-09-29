Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Gearing up for Sunday
Linder (knee) was limited in practice this week but is on track to play Sunday against the Jets.
This injury seems to linger which keeps Linder from being a full participant in practice but won't keep him out of game play.
