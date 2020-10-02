site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-brandon-linder-out-again-week-4 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Out again Week 4
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2020
at
1:54 pm ET 1 min read
Linder (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The 28-year-old was labeled day-to-day after suffering the injury during Week 2, but he's now missing his second straight game. Tyler Shatley should receive another start at center for the Jags this week.
More News
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/31/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
08/23/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 35 min read