Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Out for Sunday's game
Linder (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
Linder's absence could hinder the Jags running game Sunday. It's unsure how long Linder will be sidelined with relatively little details surrounding the illness.
