Linder (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery due to a knee injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Colts, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Linder's knee injury initially did not appear to be season-ending, but the 26-year-old is now expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future. The starting center's injury is a significant blow for Jacksonville's running game, which just saw the return of Leonard Fournette. Expect Tyler Shatley to slot into the starting lineup during Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.