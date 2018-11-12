Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Out for the season
Linder (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery due to a knee injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Colts, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Linder's knee injury initially did not appear to be season-ending, but the 26-year-old is now expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future. The starting center's injury is a significant blow for Jacksonville's running game, which just saw the return of Leonard Fournette. Expect Tyler Shatley to slot into the starting lineup during Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...