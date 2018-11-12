Linder (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery due to a knee injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Colts, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Linder's knee injury initially did not appear to be season-ending, but the 26-year-old is now expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future. The starting center's injury is a significant blow for Jacksonville's running game, which just saw the return of Leonard Fournette. Expect Tyler Shatley to slot into the starting lineup during Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

More News
Our Latest Stories