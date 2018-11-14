Linder (knee) was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Linder is set for surgery after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Colts, though the timetable for his recovery remains up in the air. Tyler Shatley is expected to see an increased workload in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....