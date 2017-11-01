Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Practices fully Wednesday
Linder (illness) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Linder missed the Jaguars' last three games while battling the illness, but the fact that he turned in a full workout during the team's first official practice session coming out of the bye week bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals. If active for that contest, Linder would presumably take back his usual starting duties at center, with Tyler Shatley shifting to a reserve role as a result.
