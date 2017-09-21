Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Practicing despite knee injury
Linder is dealing with a knee injury but is expected to practice Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Linder's knee injury appears to be a minor one, so expect the center, barring any setbacks, to suit up and play Sunday against the Ravens.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Receives record-breaking deal•
-
Jaguars G Brandon Linder sidelined for Week 4 clash•
-
Jaguars G Brandon Linder questionable with shoulder problem•
-
Jaguars' Hurns (ankle), Gerhart (ankle), Linder (knee) exit Week 17•
-
Blake Bortles among Jaguars cleared for action•
-
Jaguars injury report for Week 12: Branch, George ruled out•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...