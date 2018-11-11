Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Questionable to return Sunday
Linder is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a knee injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Linder exited Sunday's tilt against Indianapolis late in the third quarter, so it may not necessarily reflect negatively on his health if he's unable to return. Expect Tyler Shatley to slot into the starting lineup as long as Linder remains sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10