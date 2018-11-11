Linder is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a knee injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Linder exited Sunday's tilt against Indianapolis late in the third quarter, so it may not necessarily reflect negatively on his health if he's unable to return. Expect Tyler Shatley to slot into the starting lineup as long as Linder remains sidelined.