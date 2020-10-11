site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Quickly cleared
Linder (concussion) was cleared to return to Sunday's contest against Houston.
Linder briefly left the contest while being evaluated for a concussion, but the league's independent doctors gave him the go ahead to return. He'll assume his usual starting center role now healthy.
