Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Ready for Week 2
Linder is not listed on Friday's injury report for Week 2 against the Patriots.
Linder did not participate in Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday, but it appears he is in no danger of missing the contest against the Patriots after logging a full session Friday and should slot in as the Jaguars' starting center again Sunday.
