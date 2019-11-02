Linder (shoulder) is not listed on the Jaguars' final injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Texans in London.

Linder played every snap against the Jets last week, and figures to be asked to do the same in Week 9 assuming he voids any type of setback. Tyler Shatley would be in line to fill in should that be the case.

