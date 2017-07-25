Linder signed a five-year, $51.7 million contract extension with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

This deal makes the 25-year-old the highest-paid center in NFL history. In the 2016 season, Linder made his move to center and proved he was one of the best players at the position right now. Players who are versatile enough to play multiple positions on the line effectively are easy choices to lock up long term.