Linder (knee) did not participate at practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Linder suffered a knee injury in the Jaguar's preseason game against the Vikings and has yet to return to practice. It seems likely that the team would handle their starting center's recovery cautiously, and too little is known about the injury to guess its severity, but if Linder were to remain sidelined beyond the preseason it would be a significant blow to Jacksonville's O-line.