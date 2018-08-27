Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Remains sidelined
Linder (knee) did not participate at practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Linder suffered a knee injury in the Jaguar's preseason game against the Vikings and has yet to return to practice. It seems likely that the team would handle their starting center's recovery cautiously, and too little is known about the injury to guess its severity, but if Linder were to remain sidelined beyond the preseason it would be a significant blow to Jacksonville's O-line.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Sits out practice Monday•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Return questionable Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Out for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.