Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Sees first preseason action
Linder (knee) started at center in Thursday's preseason loss to the Dolphins.
Linder received the start and played 19 offensive snaps in his first preseason action of the season. The 27-year-old landed on injured reserve in mid-November due to knee surgery but he appears good to go for 2019.
