Linder (knee) did not participate at practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Linder exited Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings after suffering the injury and did not return. The 26-year-old is unlikely to be rushed back if there is any concern, since he is the team's starting center.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...