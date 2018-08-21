Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Sits out practice Monday
Linder (knee) did not participate at practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Linder exited Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings after suffering the injury and did not return. The 26-year-old is unlikely to be rushed back if there is any concern, since he is the team's starting center.
