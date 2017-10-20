Jaguars' Brandon Linder: Won't play Sunday
Linder (illness) won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
This will be the third straight game Linder misses, and Tyler Shatley will continue taking on his workload.
