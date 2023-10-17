McManus went 3-for-3 on field goals and 4-for-4 on PATs during Sunday's 37-20 win against the Colts.

The veteran kicker showed off his range Week 6, as he converted field goals from 48, 49 and 51 yards, all three of which came during the second half. McManus has now attempted three field goals in four of the past five games, and he's 12-for-14 through six contests overall this year.