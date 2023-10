McManus converted his only field-goal attempt and all four point-after tries in Thursday's 31-24 win at New Orleans.

McManus' only field-goal try came from 43 yards out, and he continued to demonstrate good accuracy at that range, knocking it through to extend Jacksonville's lead to two scores before end of the first half. The Jaguars' offense seems to have hit its stride, scoring 31.0 points per game over their last three contests, making McManus a high-floor fantasy option.