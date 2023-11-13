McManus made his only field-goal attempt during Sunday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

The 32-year-old put Jacksonville on the board with a 37-yard field goal during the second quarter, and that ended up being the team's only points of the game. McManus missed two field goals Week 3 against Houston but is otherwise perfect on 18 tries this season, and he also has yet to miss an extra-point attempt. If he's able to maintain this level of accuracy, the 90 percent hit rate would be the best of his career.