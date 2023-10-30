McManus made all four of his field-goal attempts and did not attempt an extra point during Sunday's 20-10 win versus the Steelers.
Jacksonville's offense struggled to finish its drives Sunday in Pittsburgh, but McManus came through with field goals from 51, 50, 38 and 37 yards build a lead. The 32-year-old is 18-for-18 on PATs and 17-for-19 on field goals this season, with 12 of those made field goals coming in the past five games.
