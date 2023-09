McManus converted all three of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Chiefs.

McManus provided Jacksonville's only offense in Sunday's loss as he made field goals from 22, 32 and 49 yards. The 32-year-old is off to the strong start for the Jaguars as he's 4-for-4 on PATs and 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts through two games.