The Jaguars signed McManus to a one-year contract Thursday.
McManus was released by the Broncos on Tuesday, but after just two days he finds a new home in Jacksonville. The 31-year-old, who had spent his entire NFL career to date in Denver, converted just 28 of 36 field goals to go with 25 of 27 extra-point attempts during the 2022 season. Though McManus' conversion percentage isn't extraordinary, that's in part due to his high volume of long-distance kicks (13 tries from 50-plus yards last season). He was 10-for-10 on attempts from 40-49 yards out in 2022