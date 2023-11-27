McManus made three of four field-goal attempts and his lone PAT during Sunday's 24-21 win against the Texans.

The 32-year-old missed wide right from 55 yards during the fourth quarter, but he otherwise converted from 40, 48 and 53 yards to help propel Jacksonville to a divisional victory. McManus has made a career-high 88 percent of his field goals this season, with two of his three misses coming beyond 50 yards.