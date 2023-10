McManus converted his lone field-goal attempt and both PATs during Sunday's 25-20 win over the Bills.

Jacksonville successfully converted a two-point conversion after opening the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter, so McManus lost out on an extra point. The veteran kicker was successful from 44 yards and is now 9-for-11 on field goals and 10-for-10 on PATs through the first five games of 2023. A divisional matchup with the Colts awaits in Week 6.