McManus went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on PATs during Sunday's 23-7 win against the Falcons.

McManus missed two field goals Week 3 but rebounded Sunday in London by converting kicks from 38, 43 and 56 yards. The 32-year-old attempted just one field goal during the season opener but has three attempts in each of the past three games, which should provide a decent fantasy floor despite the underwhelming start to the season from Jacksonville's offense.