McManus made one of three field-goal attempts and both PATs during Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Texans.

The 32-year-old converted a field goal from 33 yards but missed wide right from 48 and had a 51-yard attempt blocked, as the Jaguars struggled in all three facets Sunday. McManus is now 5-for-7 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra-point attempts through the first three games of the season.