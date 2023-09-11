McManus made his lone field-goal attempt and all four PATs during Sunday's 31-21 win against the Colts.

The 32-year-old signed with Jacksonville in May shortly after being let go by Denver, and he had no issues during his first game in a new uniform. McManus had a strong showing during the preseason and retained that form Week 1 as he converted his lone field goal from 45 yards and was perfect on PATs. The veteran kicker is likely to be a decent fantasy option this year given the Jaguars' promising offense and his strong leg.