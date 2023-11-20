McManus made both his field-goal attempts and all four PATs during Sunday's 34-14 win against the Titans.
The veteran kicker converted field goals from 25 and 30 yards during the second quarter and remains perfect on extra points this season. McManus is 20-for-22 on field-goal attempts this season, with both misses coming against the Texans in Week 3.
