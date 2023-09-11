Scherff suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's win over the Colts, Juston W. Lewis of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Scherff attempted to return to play after initially suffering the injury, but he was unable to be effective and exited again. With the label of day-to-day, his status for Sunday against the Chiefs is firmly in question, with his practice status throughout the week likely to determine whether he'll be able to play or not. If he's unable to do so, Blake Hance may be in line to start at guard.