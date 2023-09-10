Scherff (ankle) will not return Sunday against the Colts, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Scherff attempted to return after initially suffering the injury, but ultimately he was unable to continue. The veteran guard will now stay sidelined and Blake Hance will likely take over for him.
