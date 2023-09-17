Scherff (ankle) is officially active ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, John Shipley of SI.com reports.
Head coach Doug Pederson was correct in telling reporters Friday that the Jaguars' star guard will be suiting up to face Kansas City. Scherff is in for a tough matchup against a Chiefs defensive line that just got Chris Jones back.
