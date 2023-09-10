Scherff has exited Sunday's contest against the Colts with an ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Scherff's departure will leave Jacksonville light on the offensive line, and will likely result in Blake Hance stepping in at guard.
