Scherff signed a three-year, $49.5 million contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Scherff was among a number of big additions that the Jaguars made Monday, and he should go a long way to bolstering the team's offensive line. He has been limited to 11 games or fewer in three of the least four seasons but was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020.
More News
-
Commanders' Brandon Scherff: Expected to sign with Jacksonville•
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Returns from COVID list•
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Moves to COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Set to return against Tampa Bay•
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Won't play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Brandon Scherff: Game-time call Week 8•