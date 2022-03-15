Scherff signed a three-year, $49.5 million contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Scherff was among a number of big additions that the Jaguars made Monday, and he should go a long way to bolstering the team's offensive line. He has been limited to 11 games or fewer in three of the least four seasons but was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020.

