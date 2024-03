Scherff agreed to restructure his contract Sunday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Scherff was set to have a $23.96 million cap hit for the Jaguars; however, after the restructuring, which will see Scherff receive $15 million in guaranteed money this season, the team will save roughly $5 million in cap space, according to DiRocco. The Iowa product should remain Jacksonville's starter at right guard for the 2024 campaign.