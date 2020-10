Watson will start at free safety against the Chargers on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Watson played cornerback in 2019, but an injury to Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) will now force him to enter the starting lineup at free safety, where he's only pitched in sporadically. Andrew Wingard (abdomen) is also on IR. Any difficulties to adjust to a starting role on Watson's part could create additional opportunities for Justin Herbert and the Chargers.