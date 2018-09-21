Wilds (illness) will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans.

Wilds didn't practice early in the week as he dealt with the illness, but was able to return as a full participant Friday. Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and T.J. Yeldon (ankle) are both listed as questionable, which could have Wilds serving as the No. 3 running back if either is unable to play Sunday.