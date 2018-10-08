Jaguars' Brandon Wilds: Could see increased rol
Wilds rushed twice for six yards after Corey Grant exited Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Chiefs with a foot injury.
Grant is headed to injured reserve after suffering a Lisfranc injury, leaving Wilds and T.J. Yeldon as Jacksonville's only healthy running backs since Leonard Fournette continues to battle a hamstring injury. Yeldon dominated the playing time Sunday -- being on the field for 93 percent of offensive snaps -- but Wilds could be in line for an increased role while Fournette remains sidelined. The Jaguars are likely to add another running back in the near future to bolster their depth at the position.
