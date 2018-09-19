Wilds missed Wednesday's practice with an illness.

Wilds saw an increased workload Sunday versus the Patriots with Leonard Fourtnette (hamstring) inactive, though he was limited to just three carries on five snaps. Assuming Wilds is recovered from his illness in time for Week 3, expect a similar workload behind T.J. Yeldon (ankle) and Corey Grant if Fournette remains sidelined.

