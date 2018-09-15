Jaguars' Brandon Wilds: Promoted from practice squad
Wilds was promoted to the active roster on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Wilds was released in final cuts earlier this month. His promotion to the active roster seems to indicate the team may have concern about starting running back Leonard Fournette's (hamstring) health entering the week. Look for Wilds to serve as the No. 3 option at halfback if Fournette is sidelined.
