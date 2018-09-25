Wilds had one rush for five yards in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

The carry came on Wilds' only snap of the afternoon. Leonard Fournette was again inactive due to his hamstring, leaving T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant to handle duties out of the backfield. Wilds won't see much involvement in the Jaguars offense barring further injury within the running back group.

