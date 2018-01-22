Jaguars' Brandon Wilds: Signs contract with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Wilds to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.
Wilds is entering his third season in the league after going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2016. He didn't log a snap during the 2017 campaign after suffering a shoulder injury with the Browns in training camp and now joins a stable of Jacksonville running backs that has each of Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory under contract in 2018.
More News
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...