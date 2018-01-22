The Jaguars signed Wilds to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.

Wilds is entering his third season in the league after going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2016. He didn't log a snap during the 2017 campaign after suffering a shoulder injury with the Browns in training camp and now joins a stable of Jacksonville running backs that has each of Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory under contract in 2018.