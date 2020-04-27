Play

Jaguars' Brandon Wright: Inks with Jacksonville

Wright signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The undrafted free agent out of Georgia State completed 12 of 18 field-goal attempts as a senior in 2019, in addition to an impressive 48 of 49 extra-point tries. He stands to serve as competition for presumed starter Josh Lambo during the offseason.

