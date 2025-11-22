The Jaguars activated Strange (hip) from injured reserve Saturday, but he is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Strange was limited in practice all week, and while he's still listed as questionable for Week 12, his activation from IR indicates that he'll be available to make his return from a five-game absence Sunday due to a hip injury. With Hunter Long (hip) ruled out for Week 12, Strange should reassert himself as the Jaguars' top tight end on the depth chart while Quintin Morris and Johnny Mundt provide depth at the position. Prior to his injury, Strange caught 20 passes (on 24 targets) for 204 yards across five regular-season games.