Strange (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
The tight end missed the Jaguars' last three games and was limited in practice throughout the week. Strange enters Sunday's contest as Jacksonville's third tight end behind Evan Engram and Luke Farrell. Strange has four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on 246 offensive snaps this season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Chance to return Week 16•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Still tending to foot injury•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Inactive against Baltimore•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Chance to play versus Baltimore•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Limited to begin Week 15 prep•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Officially out for Sunday•