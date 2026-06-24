Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Agrees to three-year extension

Strange agreed to terms Wednesday on a three-year extension with the Jaguars, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Strange's new contract with Jacksonville is reportedly worth up to $48 million, with $25 million guaranteed. The 26-year-old tight end is not only a capable pass catcher, but he's established himself as one of the league's best blocking TEs since joining the Jaguars in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Strange has spent spring practices lining up in multiple roles and seemingly building up for an expanded role in head coach Liam Coen's offense, which added a pair of rookie tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft in Nate Boerkircher (second round) and Tanner Koziol (fifth round).