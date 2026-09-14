Strange caught two of three targets for 23 yards and a touchdown Sunday in a 34-10 victory versus Cleveland.

Strange had a relatively quiet day in terms of targets and yardage, but he finished with a fine fantasy total on the strength of a 14-yard connection with Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter. Strange seems to have carried over the red-zone chemistry with Lawrence that developed late last year, when all three of his scores came over the Jaguars' final six regular-season games. The 2023 second-round draft pick logged a career-best 540 receiving yards last season and is positioned to be Jacksonville's top tight end again in 2026.