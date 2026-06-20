Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Building early momentum

Koziol has been a standout during the early portion of the Jaguars' offseason program, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Koziol, a rookie fifth-round pick, has generated more buzz during spring practices than second-rounder Nate Boerkircher. Tight ends coach Richard Angulo described Koziol as being "a little bit more polished as a pass catcher" and mentioned the rookie's "ball skills and his size and range," at 6-foot-6, 247 pounds. Brenton Strange remains entrenched as Jacksonville's No. 1 tight end, and Boerkircher's blocking ability may give him an edge for the No. 2 role, but Koziol is making an early case for opportunities in Liam Coen's offense, which per Garry Smits of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union is expected to feature more multi-TE looks in 2026.