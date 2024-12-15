Strange caught 11 of 12 targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 32-25 loss to the Jets.

Strange took over as a short-yardage outlet in the first game since Evan Engram (shoulder) was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The 2023 second-round draft pick put on his best Engram impression, setting career highs in targets, catches and receiving yards. Without an appealing second option behind wide receiver Brian Thomas in Jacksonville's passing game, Strange could maintain a prominent role in Week 16 against a Raiders defense that has struggled to defend tight ends.